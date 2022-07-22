Jay Leno at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Exciting Episode With Jay Leno Hosting Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

If you haven’t been to South Florida during fall, when the boat shows start in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Then your missing out meeting famous people and the most expensive yachts and their owners! These boat shows showcase the coolest boats around, as well some prototype marine vessels you never seen before. Jay Leno attended one of these boat events by showcasing his car-boat that can go on land and water at the same time. As it was mentioned here by local yacht sign business, who attended the boat show and interviewed Jay Leno.



Cool Boat Show Video with Jay Leno in Ft. Lauderdale

This episode Jay Leno introduces a rare boat car that was featured in the Fort Lauderdale boat show of Florida. He showcased this later on Jay Leno’s Garage an episode you can’t miss out on! The 1937 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Speedsters was a prototype boat car that also could go on the water.

The Boat Show in Florida Ft. Lauderdale Must Be Seen With Rental Tour

Best part of it it was showcased in Fort Lauderdale the yachting capital of the world. As a top activity to do in Fort Lauderdale is with a boat rental tour around the local canals. Watch the video below this super awesome water boat.